China backs Egypt's fight against COVID-19

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 25 Mars 2020

Stressing that Egypt and China are special and friendly partners, Sisi said he attaches great importance to the bilateral ties and stands ready to work with China to boost their practical cooperation of mutual benefit in various fields and enhance communication and coordination in international affairs.

Source: Global Times Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday night that China supports Egypt's epidemic prevention and control efforts and stands ready to jointly fight the COVID-19 outbreak.



Xi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.



The coronavirus disease is currently erupting at different places around the world, said Xi, adding that facts have shown once again that mankind is a community that shares weal and woe, and that all countries must unite and work together to jointly cope with the epidemic.



China, he said, will work with other countries to step up international cooperation in epidemic prevention and control, jointly address common threats and challenges, and safeguard global public health security based on the notion of a community with a shared future for mankind.



After COVID-19 broke out in China, the Egyptian side has expressed its support for China's fight against the epidemic, demonstrating the profound friendship between the two countries that always stand together through thick and thin, as well as the high level of their comprehensive strategic partnership, said Xi.



Noting that the North African country is also facing the urgent task of battling the epidemic, he said China is willing to share epidemic-related information, experience on prevention and treatment, and outcomes of medical research with Egypt and provide it with medical supplies to support its prevention and control efforts and jointly beat the disease.



The Chinese president added that he believes the traditional friendship between China and Egypt will be deepened through the joint fight against the epidemic.



China attaches great importance to the development of its relations with Egypt, and is willing to join hands with the Egyptian side to deepen their practical cooperation in various fields, and build their relationship into a pilot model of a China-Arab as well as a China-Africa community with a shared future.



For his part, Sisi noted that China's fight against COVID-19 has achieved positive progress, which has once again demonstrated the strength of Xi's wise leadership and the solidarity of the great Chinese people.



The Egyptian side always firmly believes that China will prevail over the epidemic and will grow ever stronger, he added.



Egypt, he said, is grateful for China's support and help, and is confident that through the joint fight against the disease, the friendship between the two countries will be further cemented.



