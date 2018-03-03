Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China escalates efforts to protect intellectual property rights


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 3 Mars 2018 modifié le 3 Mars 2018 - 17:44

Statistics showed that 17,703 foreign-invested enterprises were established in China in the first seven months of 2017, up by 12 percent year on year. In addition, China has topped the developing countries for 24 consecutive years in terms of the scale of foreign investment attraction.


By Zhang Huizhong from People’s Daily

China escalates efforts to protect intellectual property rights
The recently unveiled guidelines for improving the trial procedures of intellectual property rights (IPR) cases in China have great realistic significance and far-reaching historic influence, a Chinese official told a press conference on Feb.24.
The guidelines will comprehensively advance the modernization of the IPR case trial system and capabilities, added Tao Kaiyuan, vice president of the Supreme People's Court (SPC).

The guidelines are the first landmark guidance released by the General Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council for IPR case trial.

As an effort to protect IPR, the Chinese government has adopted policies and measures, improved laws and regulations and introduced tough rules since the 18th National Congress of the CPC held in 2012.

The State Council, for instance, released a national five-year (2016-2020) plan on IPR protection and application last January. The plan signified that China, with its rapidly growing capability to protect IPR, has gradually established a world-class system of laws and regulations on IPR represented by patent law, trademark law and copyright law.

To strengthen the creation, protection, and application of intellectual property was also highlighted in the report to the 19th National Congress of the CPC.

By October 2017, China has established 24 IPR protection and aid centers. The country’s first national intellectual property evaluation and certification center, State Intellectual Property Evaluation and Certification Center, opened in Beijing in February 2017.

On Feb. 24, 2018, the first intellectual property court in northwestern China was established in Xi’an, Shaanxi province. The court is a further enhancement of the specialized IPR case trial, following the establishment of such courts in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

IPR protection is a strong support for the country’s economic transformation and upgrade, and a solid foundation to create better business environment and open economy.

Statistics showed that 17,703 foreign-invested enterprises were established in China in the first seven months of 2017, up by 12 percent year on year. In addition, China has topped the developing countries for 24 consecutive years in terms of the scale of foreign investment attraction.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 02/03/2018

Tchad : le syndicat des transporteurs suspend sa grève

Tchad : le syndicat des transporteurs suspend sa grève

Idriss Déby demande aux syndicats de reprendre les activités et de dialoguer Idriss Déby demande aux syndicats de reprendre les activités et de dialoguer 01/03/2018

Populaires

Tchad : l'opposition appelle à une journée ville morte

03/03/2018

Portrait d’une pionnière qui a formé des infirmières de l’US Army

03/03/2018

Tchad : des partis politiques de l’opposition appellent à une journée ville morte lundi prochain

03/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

Ceux qui diabolisent Tariq Ramadan se basent sur le vide

Ceux qui diabolisent Tariq Ramadan se basent sur le vide

L’aide au séjour des étrangers en situation irrégulière : les sanctions encourues L’aide au séjour des étrangers en situation irrégulière : les sanctions encourues 01/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 02/03/2018 - Tchadmedia

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique

Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir 15/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 23/02/2018 - Maki HOUMED-GABA

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov 22/02/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.