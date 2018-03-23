Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

China not to import foreign models or export Chinese model: spokesperson


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 24 Mars 2018 modifié le 24 Mars 2018 - 12:42

If other countries are interested in China’s experience and practice, China is ready to discuss and share it with them, he said, but never impose.
China never seeks to overturn or replace the international order, but will continue to be a defender of and contributor to that order, he said.


By Liu Xuxia from People’s Daily

A Thai student leafs through Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, the collected speeches, talks, interviews, notes and letters of the Chinese leader. (Photo by Sun Guangyong from People’s Daily)
A Thai student leafs through Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, the collected speeches, talks, interviews, notes and letters of the Chinese leader. (Photo by Sun Guangyong from People’s Daily)
China will neither import foreign models nor export the Chinese model of development, a spokesman for the annual session of China's top legislature told a press conference on March 4th . 

The statement by Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the first session of the 13th National People's Congress, came as Chinese philosophies, wisdom, solutions and opportunities are gaining worldwide attention when the country is closer than ever to the center of the world stage

China will follow its own path, and will not ask other countries to replicate the Chinese way either, Zhang said. “There is no one-size-fits-all model for development, and each country needs to independently find its own path tailored to its own national conditions,” he said.

If other countries are interested in China’s experience and practice, China is ready to discuss and share it with them, he said, but never impose.
China never seeks to overturn or replace the international order, but will continue to be a defender of and contributor to that order, he said.

China has been upholding the international order based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and China believes what needs to be reformed are international rules that are no longer keeping pace with the times and in line with the shared aspiration of all countries, Zhang said.

China is willing to participate in reform and construction of global governance and propel the international order toward greater justice and equity, he noted.  

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 21/03/2018

Tchad : décrets du chef de l'Etat

Tchad : décrets du chef de l'Etat

Tchad : reprise progressive dans les établissements scolaires et hôpitaux Tchad : reprise progressive dans les établissements scolaires et hôpitaux 21/03/2018

Populaires

"La grande famille africaine au Maroc" pour la 4ème édition du Forum Crans Montana à Dakhla

23/03/2018

Accord sur la zone de libre-échange de l'UA : un million de dollars US engagé sur les actions de sensibilisation

23/03/2018

The African Guarantee Fund joins African Banker Awards as platinum sponsor capping a remarkable year for the fund

23/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 23/03/2018 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Une quatrième République au Congo-Kinshasa ?

Une quatrième République au Congo-Kinshasa ?

L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 2) L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 2) 20/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

ANALYSE - 22/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Droit au séjour : Situation des enfants recueillis dans le cadre d'une « kafala »

Droit au séjour : Situation des enfants recueillis dans le cadre d'une « kafala »

Séjour irrégulier en France : La régularisation au titre des dix ans de présence Séjour irrégulier en France : La régularisation au titre des dix ans de présence 20/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 23/03/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

"La grande famille africaine au Maroc" pour la 4ème édition du Forum Crans Montana à Dakhla

"La grande famille africaine au Maroc" pour la 4ème édition du Forum Crans Montana à Dakhla

Sénégal: L'expérience du Tchad dans la lutte contre l'extrémisme violent Sénégal: L'expérience du Tchad dans la lutte contre l'extrémisme violent 22/03/2018 - Info Alwihda

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.