China not to import foreign models or export Chinese model: spokesperson

China will neither import foreign models nor export the Chinese model of development, a spokesman for the annual session of China's top legislature told a press conference on March 4th .



The statement by Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the first session of the 13th National People's Congress, came as Chinese philosophies, wisdom, solutions and opportunities are gaining worldwide attention when the country is closer than ever to the center of the world stage



China will follow its own path, and will not ask other countries to replicate the Chinese way either, Zhang said. “There is no one-size-fits-all model for development, and each country needs to independently find its own path tailored to its own national conditions,” he said.



If other countries are interested in China’s experience and practice, China is ready to discuss and share it with them, he said, but never impose.

China never seeks to overturn or replace the international order, but will continue to be a defender of and contributor to that order, he said.



China has been upholding the international order based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and China believes what needs to be reformed are international rules that are no longer keeping pace with the times and in line with the shared aspiration of all countries, Zhang said.



China is willing to participate in reform and construction of global governance and propel the international order toward greater justice and equity, he noted.