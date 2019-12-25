Promoted by Technital Zambia, In&Out of the Ghetto and Emmanuel 3, with the Patronage of the Italian Embassy in Lusaka: Christmas concert for the children of the Bauleni community. The future of children is in our hands, let’s help them create a better future. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/christmas-concert-for-the-children-of-the-bauleni-community?lang=en

