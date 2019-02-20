Alwihda Info
Climate research should inform development policies in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Février 2019


In a meeting held on the 14-15 February in Entebbe, Uganda, members of the [Climate Research for Development (CR4D)](https://www.uneca.org/cr4d) Institutional Collaboration Platform (ICP) unanimously adopted the CR4D five-year strategic plan. The participants further resolved to implement the strategy that emphasizes three climate research priority areas of science, practice and policy, strategies… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/climate-research-should-inform-development-policies...

