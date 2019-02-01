The Government of Japan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco will commence negotiations for the tax convention between the two countries. The first round of negotiations will take place from February 4, 2019 in Tokyo. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/commencement-of-negotiations-for-the-tax-convention-with-the-kingdom-of-morocco?lang=en

The Government of Japan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco will commence negotiations for the tax convention between the two co...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...