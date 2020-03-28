Communique of the Bureau of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government Teleconference on COVID-19, Held on 26 March 2020

His Excellency President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Arica, in his capacity as Chairperson of the African Union, convened a teleconference of the Bureau of the African Union Heads of State and Government, ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit video-teleconference on 26 March 2020. The Bureau of the African Union Heads […]

His Excellency President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Arica, in his capacity as Chairperson of the African U...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...