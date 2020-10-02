Coronavirus: 4.5 Million African Jobs at Risk due to COVID-19 and Travel Restrictions

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned that the damage being done to the African aviation industry and on economies by the shutdown of air traffic owing to the COVID-19 pandemic has deepened. According to new data published today by the Air Transport Action Group of which IATA is a member: – 4.5 million African […]
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned that the damage being done to the African aviation industry and on economies by the shutdown...
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned that the damage being done to the African aviation industry and on economies by the shutdown...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...