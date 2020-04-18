Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Africa: A Human Rights Checklist


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Avril 2020


Human Rights Watch is committed to reporting on the [human rights dimensions of the COVID-19 pandemic](https://www.hrw.org/news/2020/03/19/human-rights-dimensions-covid-19-response). Our [research](https://www.hrw.org/tag/coronavirus) has identified 40 questions to guide a rights-respecting response to this crisis that addresses the needs of groups most at risk, including people living in [poverty](https://www.hrw.org/tag/poverty-and-human-rights),… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Samedi 18 Avril 2020 - 21:41 Coronavirus (Covid-19) au Burkina Faso

Samedi 18 Avril 2020 - 21:39 Coronavirus (Covid-19) au Burkina Faso

Samedi 18 Avril 2020 - 21:24 Coronavirus – Ghana: Situation Update, COVID-19 Outbreak In Ghana – 18 April 2020