Coronavirus – Africa: Assistance from World Health Organization (WHO) Polio Eradication Programme and Partner Organizations to tackle COVID-19

A network of responders from the World Health Organization (WHO) Polio Eradication Programme & partner organizations are bringing their expertise, technology & critical resources to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Polio immunization campaigns will resume once the situation permits. Read more on https://who-africa.africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-africa-assistance-from-world-health-organization-who-polio-eradication-programme-and-partner-organizations-to-tackle-covid19?lang=en

A netw...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...