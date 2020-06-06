Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Africa: Assistance from World Health Organization (WHO) Polio Eradication Programme and Partner Organizations to tackle COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Juin 2020


A network of responders from the World Health Organization (WHO) Polio Eradication Programme & partner organizations are bringing their expertise, technology & critical resources to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Polio immunization campaigns will resume once the situation permits. Read more on https://who-africa.africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-africa-assistance-from-world-health-organization-who-polio-eradication-programme-and-partner-organizations-to-tackle-covid19?lang=en

TCHAD - 05/06/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : la situation dans les provinces touchées

POINT DE VUE - 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

ANALYSE - 04/06/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Coronavirus : des précisions apportées sur les restrictions à la circulation transfrontalière

REACTION - 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État

