Coronavirus – Africa: Data for a resilient Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Avril 2020


The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data (GPSDD) have unveiled an initiative to strengthen Africa’s data ecosystems in the face of COVID-19. “Tackling the pandemic requires data and information to ensure that policies,resources and technology are deployed in the right place and time to make the […]

