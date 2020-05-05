Coronavirus – Africa: Food Insecurity in West Africa could leave 43 million at risk as coronavirus hits

Well over 40 million people across West Africa face desperate food shortages in coming months, with COVID-19 restrictions a new factor adding to people’s vulnerability, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday. Appealing for continued support from the international community for the agency’s global aid effort, [WFP](http://www1.wfp.org/) spokesperson Elisabeth Byrs, warned that the new […]
