Coronavirus – Africa: International Organization for Migration (IOM) Niger – Assisted Voluntary Return for Stranded Malians; Over 1,600 Remain in Transit Centers


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Juin 2020


Yesterday (4/06), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) assisted 179 Malian nationals stranded in Niger with their voluntary return to Mali, thanks to the European Union’s financial support. The migrants had been waiting at IOM’s transit centres in Niamey and Agadez for almost three months due to the border closures decreed by the government to […]

