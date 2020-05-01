Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Africa: New UNDP data dashboards reveal huge disparities among countries in ability to cope and recover


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Avril 2020


Indicators such as the level of poverty, healthcare capacity, access to internet and social protection can portray how severe the effects of the COVID-19 crisis might be in each of 189 countries. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) today released two new data dashboards that highlight the huge disparities in countries’ abilities to cope with […]

Indicators such as the level of poverty, healthcare capacity, access to internet and social protection can portray how severe the ef...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 30/04/2020

Tchad : plus de 12 tonnes d'aide alimentaire réceptionnés dans la Tandjilé

Tchad : plus de 12 tonnes d'aide alimentaire réceptionnés dans la Tandjilé

Le Tchad et ses partenaires s'activent face au risque de "crise alimentaire aiguë" Le Tchad et ses partenaires s'activent face au risque de "crise alimentaire aiguë" 30/04/2020

Populaires

Tchad : décrets d'intégration d'infirmiers et agents techniques de santé à la fonction publique

30/04/2020

Covid-19 : Le Tchad enregistre 3 nouveaux décès

30/04/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : 21 nouveaux cas

30/04/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un incendie dévastateur dans un village à l’Est
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 29/04/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

Maroc : distribution de vivres, factures d’eau et d’électricité gratuites pour les étrangers

Maroc : distribution de vivres, factures d’eau et d’électricité gratuites pour les étrangers

Tchad : tir accidentel d'une roquette, des explications attendues sur les circonstances Tchad : tir accidentel d'une roquette, des explications attendues sur les circonstances 28/04/2020 - Daristone Blaise

ANALYSE - 26/04/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Le renouvellement du certificat de résidence étudiant, une appréciation souveraine du caractère réel et sérieux opéré par le juge administratif

Le renouvellement du certificat de résidence étudiant, une appréciation souveraine du caractère réel et sérieux opéré par le juge administratif

COVID-19 : La validité des titres de séjour prolongée de 6 mois en France COVID-19 : La validité des titres de séjour prolongée de 6 mois en France 25/04/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 16/04/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués

Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD 06/04/2020 - AMA