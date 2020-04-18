Coronavirus – Africa: Online Media Briefing – Data for Now; Uniting for a resilient Africa

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data on the need for coordinated data response efforts to COVID-19 Monday, 20 April 2020 9-10am ET/2-3pm GMT, 4-5pm EAT Please RSVP Event link: https://zoom.us/j/96976175479 As the world passes 2 million confirmed COVID19 cases, the lack of adequate shelter, sanitation, and health systems […]

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...