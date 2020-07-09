Coronavirus – Africa: Refugees in Africa ‘even more vulnerable than ever’ amid COVID crisis

The alert from the World Food Programme ([WFP](https://www.wfp.org/emergencies/covid-19-pandemic)) and the UN refugee agency ([UNHCR](https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/7/5f06cb244/unhcr-wfp-warn-refugees-africa-face-hunger-malnutrition-covid-19-worsens.html)), coincides with ongoing conflict and disasters on the continent, and severe underfunding for their work. “While the situation continues… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-africa-refugees-in-africa-even-more-vuln...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...