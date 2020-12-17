Coronavirus – Africa: Stronger action needed as African countries see steady COVID-19 rise

COVID-19 cases in the African region have risen steadily over the past two months, underscoring the need for reinforced public health measures to avert a surge in infections, particularly as people gather or travel for end-of-year celebrations. Since mid-October, an average of 46 000 cases per week have been recorded in the 47 countries in […]

