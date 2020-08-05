Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Africa: The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Afreximbank direct EUR 300m of support to African COVID response


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Août 2020


Accelerated EIB financing under Team Europe initiative; Over 25% of funds dedicated to women in business and climate action; Pan-African rapid response to alleviate COVID-19 impact and support climate action; Scheme to support trade and ensure medical supplies continue. The European Investment Bank (EIB), the lending arm of the European Union, and the African Export-Import […]

