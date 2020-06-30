Coronavirus – Africa: UNWTO adapts Agenda for Africa to Accelerate Tourism Recovery

Member States from across Africa have shared their priorities for tourism against the backdrop of COVID-19. As with every other global region, African destinations have been hit hard by the restrictions on travel introduced in response to the pandemic. The sudden and unexpected drop in tourist arrivals has placed many millions of jobs at risk […]

Member States from across Africa have shared their priorities for tourism against the backdrop of COVID-19. As with every other global region, ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...