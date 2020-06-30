Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Africa: UNWTO adapts Agenda for Africa to Accelerate Tourism Recovery


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Juin 2020


Member States from across Africa have shared their priorities for tourism against the backdrop of COVID-19. As with every other global region, African destinations have been hit hard by the restrictions on travel introduced in response to the pandemic. The sudden and unexpected drop in tourist arrivals has placed many millions of jobs at risk […]

TCHAD - 29/06/2020

Tchad : des animaux sauvages empoisonnés et vendus, trois individus arrêtés à N'Djamena

TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

