Coronavirus – Africa: WHO in Africa holds first ‘hackathon’ for COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa hosted its first virtual ‘hackathon’ bringing together 100 leading innovators from across sub-Saharan Africa in a bid to pioneer creative local solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic and address critical gaps in the regional response. As COVID-19 spreads rapidly across Africa, raising concerns about the strain on […]
