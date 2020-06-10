Coronavirus – Africa: World Trade Organization (WTO) report looks at trade developments in poorest countries in wake of COVID-19

A new information note published by the WTO Secretariat looks at how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the participation of least-developed countries (LDCs) in global trade. The note stresses that LDCs have seen a significant decline in export earnings due to decreasing demand in key markets, falling commodity prices and a decline in remittances and […]

A new information note published by the WTO Secretariat looks at how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the participation of least-deve...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...