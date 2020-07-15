Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (612,586) deaths (13,519), and recoveries (307,069)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (612,586) deaths (13,519), and recoveries (307,069) by region: Central (40,965 cases; 837 deaths; 23,304 recoveries): Burundi (269; 1; 207), Cameroon (15,173; 359; 11,928), CAR (4,321; S3; 1,208), Chad (880; 75; 792), Congo (2,358; 48; 618), DRC (8,135; 190; 3,948), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,026; 46; […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...