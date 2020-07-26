Coronavirus – African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (830,054) deaths (17,523), and recoveries (485,404)

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-15 cases (830,054) deaths (17,523), and recoveries (485,404) by region: Central (45,368 cases; 889 deaths; 29,362 recoveries): Burundi (361; 1; 279), Cameroon (16,708; 385; 14,539), CAR (4,598; 59; 1,506), Chad (915; 75; 805), Congo (3,038; 51; 756), DRC (8,831; 204; 5,510), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,984; 49; […]
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-15 cases (830,054) deaths (17,523), and recoveries (485,404)...
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-15 cases (830,054) deaths (17,523), and recoveries (485,404)...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...