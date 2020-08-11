Alwihda Info
Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 10 August 2020, 6 pm EAT


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Août 2020


African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,048,600) deaths (23,278), and recoveries (734,235) by region: Central (50,353 cases; 961 deaths; 37,589 recoveries): Burundi (408; 1; 315), Cameroon (17,586; 393; 16,060), CAR (4,641; 60; 1,721), Chad (944; 76; 839), Congo (3,664; 58; 1,605), DRC (9,488; 224; 8,363), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (7,923; 51; […]

