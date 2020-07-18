Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 17 July 2020, 6 pm EAT

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (665,522), deaths (14,434), and recoveries (346,153) by region: Central (42,228 cases; 854 deaths; 25,696 recoveries): Burundi (273; 1; 207), Cameroon (16,157; 373; 13,728), CAR (4,373; 53; 1,265), Chad (886; 75; 799), Congo (2,358; 48; 618), DRC (8,249; 193; 4,248), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,121; 46; […]
