Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 28 December 2020, 9 am EAT


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Décembre 2020


Cases: 2,662,664., Deaths: 62,799 and Recoveries: 2,227,278. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-african-union-member-states-reporting-covid19-cases-as-of-28-december-2020-9-am-eat?lang=en

