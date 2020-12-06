Alwihda Info
Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 6 December 2020, 9 am EAT


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Décembre 2020


African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,248,269) deaths (53,543), and recoveries (1,916,227) by region: Central (66,689 cases; 1,205 deaths; 61,030 recoveries): Burundi (694; 1; 630), Cameroon (24,752; 441; 22,177), CAR (4,922; 63; 4,848), Chad (1,722; 102; 1,561), Congo (5,774; 94; 4,891), DRC (13,413; 342; 11,857), Equatorial Guinea (5,159; 85; 5,023), Gabon (9,254; 60; […]

