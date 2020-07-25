Coronavirus – Burkina Faso: Tackling COVID-19 fear and stigma

Hesitancy to get tested, avoiding contact tracers or wariness of what the neighbours will say: the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a variety of reactions among some Ouagadougou residents that have complicated timely response. When the country’s COVID-19 rapid response team tried to reach out to a man who had been in contact with a patient […]

Hesitancy to get tested, avoiding contact tracers or wariness of what the neighbours will say: the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a variety of rea...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...