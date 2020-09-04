Coronavirus: Central African Republic – Situation Report

HIGHLIGHTS – The humanitarian situation in the Central African Republic is still worrisome, in a context marked by the fight against COVID-19. – The Humanitarian Fund for the Central African Republic allocated funds to provide front line humanitarian workers with a helicopter to deliver aid in hard-to-reach areas. – Standing with vulnerable people in Batangafo. […]

