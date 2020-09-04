Coronavirus: East & Horn of Africa COVID-19 Situation Report

EHoA SITUATION OVERVIEW The number of people infected with COVID-19 in East and Horn of Africa is still increasing with the disease now infecting over 107,000 people. Migrants, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are more likely to be disproportionately affected by the impact of COVID-19, compared to non-migrants. Migratory routes and displacement settings by nature, […]

EHoA SITUATION OVERVIEW The number of people infected with COVID-19 in East and Horn of Africa is still incr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...