Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 update, 30 May 2020

The Ministry of Health would like to inform the public of the status of COVID-19 in Eswatini. A total of 149 results were received, out of which 145 tested negative and four (4) were positive for coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to date is 283. – Breakdown of all confirmed cases and […]

The Ministry of Health would like to inform the public of the status of COVID-19 in Eswatini. A total of 149 results were received, out of which 145 tested negative and four...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...