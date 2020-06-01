Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 update, 30 May 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Mai 2020


The Ministry of Health would like to inform the public of the status of COVID-19 in Eswatini. A total of 149 results were received, out of which 145 tested negative and four (4) were positive for coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to date is 283. – Breakdown of all confirmed cases and […]

