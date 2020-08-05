Coronavirus – Eswatini: Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces four new COVID-19 deaths in Eswatini

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces four new COVID-19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths to 53. “May their souls rest in peace.” New cases: 53 Total cases: 2909 New recoveries: 127 Total recoveries: 1385 New deaths: 4 Total deaths: 53 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-minister-of-health-lizzie-nkosi-announces-four-new-covid19-deaths-in-eswatini?lang=en

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces four new COVID-19 deat...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...