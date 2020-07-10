Coronavirus – Eswatini : Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini has announced first batch of Government COVID-19 payment for laid-off workers

Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini has announced that the first batch of Government COVID-19 payment for laid-off workers begins today with 1949 recipients. “Subsequent payments will be made every Friday until the current figure of laid off employees is exhausted.” Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini–prime-minister-ambrose-mandvulo-dlamini-has-announced-that-the-first-batch-of-government-covid19-payment-for-laidoff-workers?lang=en

