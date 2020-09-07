Coronavirus: Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin

HIGHLIGHTS • Of 1,044,005 samples tested as of 06 September, 58,672 were confirmed positive making Ethiopia the country with the highest caseload in East Africa, and the fourth highest in Africa next to South Africa, Egypt and Morocco. • 25 highest-risk IDP sites further prioritized for decongestion and scaledup multi-sector response as part of COVID-19 […]

HIGHLIGHTS • Of 1,044,005 samples tested as of 06 September, 58,672 were confirmed positive making Ethiopia the country with the hig...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...