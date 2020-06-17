Coronavirus – Ghana: COVID-19 response – Points of Entry rapid assessment Ghana

In a global public health emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic, PoEs and border communities play an important role in response and recovery efforts. They are usually part of front-line efforts to ensure disease surveillance, risk communication and community engagement (RCCE), infection prevention and control (IPC), cross border coordination and information exchange, and protection of […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...