Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Guinea-Bissau: IOM Supports Guinea-Bissauâs Preparedness and Response to COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Avril 2020


With 40 confirmed cases as of 14 April 2020, Guinea-Bissau is one of the least affected countries with COVID-19 in West Africa. But this has not stopped the small West African country from heightening its preparation and developing its response to the emergency. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, IOM has supported the Government […]

With 40 confirmed cases as of 14 April 2020, Guinea-Bissau is one of the least affected countries with COVID-19 in West Africa. But this has not st...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...