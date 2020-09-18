Coronavirus – International Labour Organization (ILO): Developing countries should invest US$1.2 trillion to guarantee basic social protection

To guarantee at least basic income security and access to essential health care for all in 2020 alone, developing countries should invest approximately US$1.2 trillion – on average 3.8 per cent of their GDP – says a new ILO policy brief. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic the social protection financing gap has increased […]

