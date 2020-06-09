Alwihda Info
Coronavirus: International Labour Organization (ILO) – Release more than 150,000 seafarers trapped on board ships due to COVID-19


Alwihda Info - 8 Juin 2020


The International Labour Organization (ILO) has called for urgent and coordinated action to release the 150,000 to 200,000 seafarers trapped on board ships around the world because of measures to contain the [COVID-19](https://www.ilo.org/global/topics/coronavirus/lang–en/index.htm) virus. The ILO has urged governments, immigration, health and maritime authorities to work together to recognize seafarers… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-international-labour-organi...

