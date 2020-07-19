Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (18th July 2020)

Today, 688 people have tested positive from a sample size of 4,522. Cumulative positives are now 12,750. – 425 are males and 263 are females. – Cumulative samples tested so far is 238,163. – The youngest is 7 months old and the oldest is 95 years. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-18th-july-2020?lang=en

