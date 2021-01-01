Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (31 December 2020)

207 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 4,988 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 96,458 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 1,046,667. Distribution of the cases by Counties; Nairobi 93, Bungoma 16, Uasin Gishu 14, Mombasa 11, Nakuru 11, […]

207 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 4,988 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 96,458 the number of confirmed positive cases in the...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...