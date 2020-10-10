Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (8th October 2020)

Our cumulative tests now stand at 574,712. From the cases, 242 are Kenyans and 29 are foreigners. 177 are males and 94 females. The youngest is a one-year old infant while the oldest is 83. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-8th-october-2020?lang=en
