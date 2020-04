Coronavirus – Kenya: Eleven new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kenya

Eleven new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 1. Mandera- 4 2. Mombasa- 3 3. Nairobi- 2 4. Nakuru- 1 5. Machakos- 1 Four have a history of travel from UAE. Six are males and five are females of ages between 1 year-42 years. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-eleven-new-cases-of-covid19-reported-in-kenya?lang=en

