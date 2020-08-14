Coronavirus – Liberia: WHO Donates 21 Pieces of Oxygen Concentrators to Boost COVID-19 Response in Liberia

The World Health Organization Liberia Country Office this week donated 21 pieces of Oxygen Concentrators to the Ministry of Health to support the government in the management of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Statistics generated from Liberia’s Service Availability and Readiness Assessment (SARA+) and Quality of Care (QoC) in 2018 shows that 58% of the hospitals had […]
