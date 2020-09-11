Coronavirus – Libya: COVID-19 Update (11 September 2020)

Another sore in the total number of COVID19 patients has been reported by #NCDC in Libya today. The new 969 patients bring up the aggregate total to 21908. In addition,86 recoveries and 13 fatalities have been announced. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-libya-covid19-update-11-september-2020?lang=en
