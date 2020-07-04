Coronavirus – Libya: On the one year anniversary of the bloody attack on the Tajoura Detention Centre, the UN renews its call for the closure of migration Detention Centres and accountability

Today marks one year since the airstrike on the Tajoura Detention Centre which resulted in the killing of at least 52 migrants and the injury of 87 others in one of the deadliest incidents since the launch of the attack on Tripoli in April 2019. The attack on Tajoura, where migrants and refugees were trapped, […]

