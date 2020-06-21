Coronavirus: Mauritania making Long-Term Investments for Refugees and Host Communities

On the occasion of World Refugee Day, the World Bank and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) salute the commitment of the Government of Mauritania to continue offering protection to refugees while including the needs of refugee and host communities in the development plans of the country. Download Report: https://bit.ly/3hVWCDE Mauritania has been […]

On the occasion of World Refugee Day, the World Bank and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) s...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...