Coronavirus – Namibia: COVID-19 Surveillance and Contact Tracing for Namibia

World Health Organization (WHO) country offices are working side-by-side with govts & partners supporting COVID-19 surveillance & contact tracing. A surveillance team in Namibia maps out cases & contacts from Kuisebmund area, Erongo region. Read more on https://who-africa.africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-namibia-covid19-surveillance-and-contact-tracing-for-namibia?lang=en

World Health Organization (WHO) country offices are working side-by-side with govts & partners support...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...