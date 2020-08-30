Coronavirus – Nigeria: Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed requests Partnership with Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) to de velop Bauchi Health Sector, Dr. Ehanire Obliges

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has obliged the request of H.E. Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State to partner Federal Ministry of Health to develop the Bauchi State Health Sector to the level that can satisfy those who believe that “Government is about giving services”, “someone who is bent on leaving a […]

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has obliged the request of H.E. Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State to partner Federal Ministry of H...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...