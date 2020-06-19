Coronavirus – Nigeria: Expansion of COVID-19 testing capacity using Gene-Xpert machines

Over the next few weeks, we’re expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity using Gene-Xpert machines, as part of the National Laboratory Testing Strategy. We remain committed to supporting all states in Nigeria to test, trace and isolate. Read the strategy – https://bit.ly/2Ne9ua0 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-expansion-of-covid19-testing-capacity-using-genexpert-machines?lang=en

