Coronavirus – Nigeria: Inclusion of Lab for COVID-19 Testing Capacity (3rd June 2020)

We are pleased to announce the inclusion of an additional lab to the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network: National Intelligence Agency, Abuja This brings the total number of labs with the capacity to test for COVID-19 in Nigeria to 30. In progress: Kwara & Gombe Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-inclusion-of-lab-for-covid19-testing-capacity-3rd-june-2020?lang=en
